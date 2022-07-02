Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.50. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

