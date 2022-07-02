Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

META stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.