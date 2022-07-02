First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.91 and its 200 day moving average is $519.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $396.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

