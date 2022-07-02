Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

NYSE:WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.