StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average of $139.61.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

