New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 202 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

