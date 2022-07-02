Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 2,425 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.