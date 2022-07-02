Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Trimmed by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

