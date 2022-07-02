Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 75 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.18 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.