Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

Tesla stock opened at $681.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $748.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $887.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

