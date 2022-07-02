Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

