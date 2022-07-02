K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 8,408 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.28 and its 200 day moving average is $232.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

