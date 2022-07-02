Riverview Trust Co Has $126,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 509.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

