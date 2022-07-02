Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

NYSE WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.61. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

