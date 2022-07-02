Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $76,586,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after buying an additional 414,104 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.91. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.