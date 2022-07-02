Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NYSE:GM opened at $32.19 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

