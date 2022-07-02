Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.43.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

