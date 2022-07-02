K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 350 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tesla by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $681.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $748.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $887.53.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.