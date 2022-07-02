StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $584,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $94,784,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day moving average of $192.08. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $170.18 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

