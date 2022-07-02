West Oak Capital LLC Sells 63 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

