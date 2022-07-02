Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

