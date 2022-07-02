Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

