First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 167 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

