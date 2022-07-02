First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 402 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.72 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.46 and its 200-day moving average is $209.57.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

