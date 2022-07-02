Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 2,448 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 30.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 75.5% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

