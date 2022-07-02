Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 837 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Amgen by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Amgen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

