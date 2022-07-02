United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $17,147,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

UPS stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

