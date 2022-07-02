Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Marriott International stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

