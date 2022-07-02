First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $477.84 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $547.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

