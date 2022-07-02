K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 7,500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

