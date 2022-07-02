Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.47.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $318.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.05. The stock has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

