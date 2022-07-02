iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.