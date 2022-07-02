StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $107.98 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

