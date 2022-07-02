Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $2,287,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 324,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 41,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,397. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

