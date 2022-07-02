StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 11,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

