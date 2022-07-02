Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 746.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,025 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

