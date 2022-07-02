Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $285.44 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.