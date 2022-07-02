ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Boosted by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.6% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $484.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

