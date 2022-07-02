International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.12 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

