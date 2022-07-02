RS Crum Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RS Crum Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.