Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

