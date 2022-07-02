Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,257 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.76 and its 200-day moving average is $432.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
