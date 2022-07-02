K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

Shares of UNP opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

