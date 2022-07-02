K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 84.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

