iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Cut by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.