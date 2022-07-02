First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

