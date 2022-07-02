Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 603.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 81,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 70,244 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

