Cwm LLC Has $21.42 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $748.37 and a 200-day moving average of $887.53.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

