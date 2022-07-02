Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

