Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

